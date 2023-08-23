Perceptions of a post-Binance cleanup, expectations of crypto ETF approvals, Bitcoin ‘halving’ and the potential of asset class infrastructure demand increased interest among institutional investors.
Padraic Convery
Survey shows clear slowdown amid challenging macro environment. Meanwhile, earlier initiatives are taking time to settle.
Venture capital investors in Asia-Pacific have been dialing back on their climate tech investments amid a broad funding crunch. But experts say that trend is unlikely to last long-term.
Sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurers are reallocating property portfolios to tap opportunities across the region as e-commerce, automation and relocation of manufacturing drive growth.
American property-linked debt offers solid returns and strong market fundamentals, experts say.
Asset owners rely to varying degrees on the emissions judgments of asset managers, but potential regulatory and reputational perils exist.
Asian institutional investors are eyeing opportunities in US real estate after the Fed's recent interest rate pause, and tightening supply in both the residential and industrial property market state-side.
KMXK Investment cites short-term macro risks as drivers of cautious stance as it remains bullish on region in the long run.
Engaging in the green transition means doing good while making money, the family office’s chief executive tells AsianInvestor.
Vietnam's factory, logistics, and residential segments offer promise, while high interest rates and poor risk-reward ratios have dampened interest in regional peers.
Much has been made of the potential for asset tokenisation, yet some institutions and family offices believe a persistent reliance on current financial infrastructure is holding it back.
The Monetary Authority’s proposed anti-money laundering framework for single-family offices has been interpreted as ambiguous in some respects, and too prescriptive in others.