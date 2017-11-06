The head of wealth management products at Beijing-based CreditEase discusses portfolio recommendations for 2018 and how the company builds relationships with clients.
Christina Wang
With $15 billion under management, the Chinese group's wealth management arm employs a rigorous screening process to pick managers, with a focus on alternative investments.
AsianInvestor presents a roundup of expected developments that the investment industry should know about in the huge mainland retirement savings market.
China's array of investment fund options is growing, with Man opening a quantitative strategy fund. Others will likely follow, as regulators seek to ease open investing options.
Unsettled issues include greater clarity around ownership and investor protection in the event of disputes with local authorities, though Beijing is making some headway.
Cathay Life and Shin Kong Life have been upping their exposure to emerging market bonds. They and Fubon Life have also generated strong returns from high-dividend stocks.
China Merchant Bank's general manager for its private bank division explains how it differs its services from its big regional rivals, as it seeks to build an international business.
The $125 billion state fund is seeking managers for 15 mandates for its first overseas absolute-return equity portfolios, as it seeks to counter expected volatility in global markets.
Asset owners are reluctant to fund Greenfield infrastructure projects, which will comprise most of China's Belt and Road initiative. But there are some measures to persuade them.
China's Belt and Road initiative will require vast sums of capital, and some is likely to need to come from institutional investors. But they are leery of taking on Greenfield project risks.
The China-based multilateral bank could refinance its brownfield infrastructure projects in the capital markets, giving institutional investors infrastructure-linked assets to invest into.
The country's asset management market is predicted to grow to $17 trillion by 2030, with foreign firms expected to hold a 6% share, according to Casey Quirk.