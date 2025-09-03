AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asia’s EM bonds pitch stability over yield in portfolios

Lucas Cacioli
Asian emerging market local bonds offer lower yields than Latin American or Eastern European peers, but the region's stability, reforms and shock resilience are boosting its appeal for global investors.
Asia&#8217;s EM bonds pitch stability over yield in portfolios

While Latin America continues to draw investors with double‑digit nominal rates, Asia’s appeal lies in its steadier inflation profile, stronger fiscal anchors and ongoing reforms to deepen access, asset managers told AsianInvestor.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.