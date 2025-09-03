Asia’s EM bonds pitch stability over yield in portfolios
Asian emerging market local bonds offer lower yields than Latin American or Eastern European peers, but the region's stability, reforms and shock resilience are boosting its appeal for global investors.
While Latin America continues to draw investors with double‑digit nominal rates, Asia’s appeal lies in its steadier inflation profile, stronger fiscal anchors and ongoing reforms to deepen access, asset managers told AsianInvestor.
