Staff Reporters
NZ Super names interim CEO; Warburg Pincus names Asia PE head amid regional reshuffle; Mercer Super CIO exits; DWS appoints APAC CIO; Allianz GI hires India specialist from Eastspring; abrdn hires APAC chief risk officer from Credit Suisse; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Dec 8
Staff Writer
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 28