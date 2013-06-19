AllianzGI makes its first foray into the global active ETF market with a Taiwan launch, as CEO Tobias Pross hints at a possible expansion into Europe.
Aware Super snags equity construction lead; ART reshuffles senior team; WTW expands portfolio team; AllianzGI splits global investment role, and more.
NZ Super names interim CEO; Warburg Pincus names Asia PE head amid regional reshuffle; Mercer Super CIO exits; DWS appoints APAC CIO; Allianz GI hires India specialist from Eastspring; abrdn hires APAC chief risk officer from Credit Suisse; and more.
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
But getting investors to allocate more capital to the asset class may rest on a more rational approach to fees, says manager selection specialist Robert Mullane.
Allianz GI names new Asia chief; Fidelity makes senior private banking hire; SocGen unveils new global markets team; Azentus alumni find new homes; and CVC recruits Japan head.
Asian institutional investors look set to shift heavily into equities from bonds, but are concerned about volatility, according to a survey by Allianz Global Investors.
Allianz Global Investors' new Korea head says the firm needs to make better use of its parent company's international products.
Global chief executive Elizabeth Corley outlines some of Allianz Global Investors’ strategy for Asia, and discusses regional investment trends.