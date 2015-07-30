AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Julius Baer names new Asia chief; StanChart hires discretionary director; La Trobe boosts distribution sales team; Axa RE IM opens Seoul office; Eversheds hires partner for PE; and White & Case moves to Korea.
Weekly roundup of people news, August 13
Rothschild hires new HK chief; HSBC GAM names sales, distribution heads; TPG recruits Mumbai MD; Standard Life hires investment directors; Capital Group elects new chairman; and BNP names Vietnam head.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 30