Julius Baer funds head quits; BMO hires ex-Rothschild MD; JP Morgan AM names Japan president; Credit Suisse makes private banking hire; Aviva appoints Taiwan head; and CBRE names new Asia CEO.
Andrew Foxwell
The former head of Asia at State Street Global Advisors has been hired by boutique bank Reorient as its co-CEO. Reorient is majority-owned by a holding company controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma.
Ken Tam has joined Canadian fund house RBC Global Asset Management as its new Hong Kong-based head of Asia. The previous holder of the position has moved to Europe and will be leaving the company.
OMGI chief resigns; ANZ loses mutual funds head; CVC appoints Korea chairman; Nomura hires trust business head; HK MMT names new chairman; and EY appoints forensic experts.
Fund managers say a Chinese recession is their biggest tail-risk fear, according to a new survey. It comes amid declining optimism over the global economy and a sharp reduction in EM allocations.
The former Cathay Conning AM chief is to join life insurer AIA in a senior investment role, reporting to group CEO Mark Tucker.
Julius Baer names new Asia chief; StanChart hires discretionary director; La Trobe boosts distribution sales team; Axa RE IM opens Seoul office; Eversheds hires partner for PE; and White & Case moves to Korea.
Fidelity’s Asia head of retail is to join Manulife AM as the asset manager attempts to expand its regional distribution platform. And Fidelity has named the executive who will replace Lee.
AllianzGI's institutional chief resigns; Nikko AM names new Asia head; Algebris hires portfolio manager; CBRE names asset services chief; and White & Case boosts private equity team.
The US fund house has named its new Asia-Pacific CEO. He tells AsianInvestor that he is focusing on China, institutional investors and intermediary distribution of funds as the key drivers of growth.
The French bank has been landed with a HK$15 million bill after Hong Kong's securities regulator uncovered serious failures in its dark pool operations.
Rothschild hires new HK chief; HSBC GAM names sales, distribution heads; TPG recruits Mumbai MD; Standard Life hires investment directors; Capital Group elects new chairman; and BNP names Vietnam head.