The Chinese alternative investment manager has closed its fourth China buyout fund with strong institutional backing despite the backdrop of an escalating trade war.
The Canadian pension fund and Australian property developer have increased their firepower for deals ahead of a 5G rollout that is set to deliver a major fillip to Chinese e-commerce.
Banks in Southeast Asia are selling their asset management arms as risk management costs rise and clients seek more adventurous products, drawing interest from Western insurers.
What the dramatic $4.1 billion financing of the world’s priciest building, The Center, tells us about investor appetite for prime Hong Kong property and the outlook for strata-titled deals.
John Leung, the new insurance regulator's chief, leaves in late June. Its soon-to-be-announced new head will need to add staff and promote Hong Kong as an insurance hub.
Leading real estate investors say valuations are reaching unsustainable levels in private markets: time for investors to change their strategy?
China’s revamped leadership team will likely emphasise stability at the Party Congress next week, but watch out for hints of further state sector reform.
Steer clear of mezzanine in Asia and China NPL funds, says Hamilton Lane. The private markets investor's ideal credit portfolio is a blend of special situations and direct lending.
Canada’s biggest pension fund is building out its leveraged finance team in the region as it strives for global diversification and growth in nascent markets.
Jonathan Zhu of Bain Capital explains how the private equity firm plans to take South Korean botox firm Hugel and inject it into a larger market, China, where medical beauty is booming.
China and Hong Kong need to get their act together if Bond Connect is going to buck a run of disappointing trading links. Investors need to be able to hedge interest rate risk onshore.
Capital waiting to be deployed is weighing on returns and pushing up buyout valuations. KKR’s response is to tweak the strategy for its latest Asian mega-fund to put money to work faster.