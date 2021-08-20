AsianInvesterAsianInvester

AsianInvestor team
Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Weekly round up of people news, Jan 10
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 1
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 10
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Roundup of people news, Feb 3
Philippines' Social Security System gets new CEO; FWD taps risk chief from Axa; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Eastspring hires UOB veteran; Temasek, Future Fund execs join GPCA board; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Jan 13
Munich Re appoints Tobias Frenz as Singapore CEO; CareSuper appoints chief risk officer and chief experience officer; Sun Life names general manager for life and health in Hong Kong; Eastspring makes senior appointments; Kit Georgeos leaves AMP Capital; BNP Paribas appoints head of client development for Southeast Asia securities services; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 30
HSBC Asset Management names Michael Cross as global fixed income CIO; Jessica Jones has been appointed PGIM Asia head; Eastspring welcomes former HSBC Apac CIO; BlackRock names Apac index investments head; Haitong International launches family office business; Jupiter hires from AllianzGI; State Street names Apac collateral lead; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 20