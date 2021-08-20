Rest taps ex-Qantas Super CEO as CIO; Future Fund grows Sydney office; Prudential names regional CEO; ANZ Staff Super CIO departs.
Asia's sustainable bond strategy is evolving beyond simplistic green labels to focus on financially material climate risks and transition finance opportunities, according to industry experts.
Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Cbus deputy CIO resigns; BNP Paribas AM hires for Greater China; UBS Japan names new CEO; Eastspring Malaysia appoints new CEO; Funds SA CIO departs; and more.
China to update domestic investment regulations for NSSF; Nippon Life buys first digital green bonds; Malaysia's KWAP refinances Australian office tower with first green loan; and more.
Prudential names Eastspring CEO; AustralianSuper names PE, international head; FWD Singapore appoints chief high net worth officer; Janus Henderson hires in Singapore, HK; GIC head of sustainability leaves; and more.
Cbus appoints new CIO; ART announces incoming retirement chief; Tishman Speyer hires in Korea; Schroders names Australia CEO; Hines gets Asia research head; and more.
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Philippines' Social Security System gets new CEO; FWD taps risk chief from Axa; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Eastspring hires UOB veteran; Temasek, Future Fund execs join GPCA board; and more.
Munich Re appoints Tobias Frenz as Singapore CEO; CareSuper appoints chief risk officer and chief experience officer; Sun Life names general manager for life and health in Hong Kong; Eastspring makes senior appointments; Kit Georgeos leaves AMP Capital; BNP Paribas appoints head of client development for Southeast Asia securities services; and more.
HSBC Asset Management names Michael Cross as global fixed income CIO; Jessica Jones has been appointed PGIM Asia head; Eastspring welcomes former HSBC Apac CIO; BlackRock names Apac index investments head; Haitong International launches family office business; Jupiter hires from AllianzGI; State Street names Apac collateral lead; and more.