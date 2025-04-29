Pivoting from green labels to transition finance
Asia's sustainable bond strategy is evolving beyond simplistic green labels to focus on financially material climate risks and transition finance opportunities, according to industry experts.
Eastspring Investments has evolved its sustainable bonds strategy from focusing on green-labelled instruments to supporting credible transition plans as investor expectations shift, according to portfolio manager Rong Ren Goh.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.