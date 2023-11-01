Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
Tag : bonds
HDFC Pension CEO highlights strong foreign investment flows following JP Morgan index inclusion despite global market turbulence.
Asia's sustainable bond strategy is evolving beyond simplistic green labels to focus on financially material climate risks and transition finance opportunities, according to industry experts.
Malaysia’s pension fund KWAP records highest-ever investment income; PAG has raised $4 billion for an opportunistic real estate fund; Qantas Super completes its merger with the Australian Retirement Trust; and more.
While Japanese bonds did see a boost from the central banks January rate hike, analysts are expecting investors to favour higher-yielding foreign bonds as fiscal pressures increase.
In partnership with Franklin Templeton
The growth prospects, diversity and innovations across Asia Pacific (Apac) offer investors with global portfolios compelling opportunities to enhance their risk-reward balance – both today and over the next 20 years, according to new research from Franklin Templeton.
Asia's robust economic backdrop is driving Asia-Pacific asset owners to increase allocations to the region's fixed income markets as a source of stable returns, a new State Street Global Advisors survey finds.
Fund managers say various assets within the fixed income universe are well positioned as US economic growth slows down.
Asset owners have been taking note and diverting their portfolios to products with higher yields.
India is one of the best investment markets right now, the CIO of an insurance company told AsianInvestor.
There are cautiously optimistic expectations that inflation will decline and the Fed's rate hike cycle has peaked. That opens up opportunities for emerging market bonds to shine, according to some investment managers.
India's inclusion in a widely tracked emerging market debt index suite will also bolster the local currency's value against the US dollar, said HDFC Pension Fund Management's Sriram Iyer.