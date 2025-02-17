AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Weekly digest: Malaysia pension fund KWAP books record investment income; PAG raises $4 billion for opportunistic Asia real estate fund

Malaysia’s pension fund KWAP records highest-ever investment income; PAG has raised $4 billion for an opportunistic real estate fund; Qantas Super completes its merger with the Australian Retirement Trust; and more.
Weekly digest: Malaysia pension fund KWAP books record investment income; PAG raises $4 billion for opportunistic Asia real estate fund

TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK 

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.