Strategic reallocation of capital and evolving tech ecosystems present unique sector opportunities in emerging markets, despite persistent valuation gaps with developed economies.
Multiple catalysts beyond dollar weakness signal potential sustained revaluation of emerging market equities, as correlations with developed markets continue to decline.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
As markets react to evolving trade dynamics, experts weigh in on whether emerging market economies can recover and thrive amidst uncertainty.
China's strategic response to US tariffs alongside India and Asean-based investment opportunity, are set to drive growth across emerging markets in 2025.
While China faces renewed pressure under a second Trump term in the White House, structural growth drivers and attractive valuations across Asia may present opportunities.
Malaysia largest state pension fund sees institutions leading sustainability efforts through policy engagement and innovative investments, a trend that extends to emerging markets across the broader Southeast Asian region.
Sovereign wealth funds are recalibrating their Asia strategies amid geopolitical shifts, reassessing China-India dynamics and exploring new opportunities in emerging markets, private credit, and the energy transition, an Invesco study finds.
Although allocations to emerging markets can carry added risk, asset owners such as GIC and INA are adding to their already substantial investments in infrastructure funding.
The $183 billion British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has started developing an internal ESG data platform while ensuring ESG principles are integrated into every stage of the investment process.
With a $30 million investment, APG is anchoring a transformative bond designed to empower women entrepreneurs in Asia and Africa’s emerging markets by merging investor returns with meaningful social progress.
Emerging market currencies are displaying resilience and optimism as 2023 winds down. With a potential weakening US dollar on the horizon, many financial experts believe the stage is set for a promising 2024 for these currencies, especially in Asia.