Amundi elevates operations into strategic value creator
Amundi's bold technology strategy is repositioning operations at the core of its business growth, its Greater China COO revealed at AsianInvestor's 3rd COO Forum.
Amundi's investment in proprietary technology is redefining the role of operations from back-office support to client-facing value creators, positioning itself for asset management's increasingly tech-driven future according to Julien Bernard, chief operating officer for Amundi Greater China.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.