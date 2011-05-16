AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : coo

In partnership with BNP Paribas
Building on the results of a survey of over 250 COOs in 15 countries conducted at the end of last year, AsianInvestor spoke to COOs at leading firms about how their remit and priorities have changed following the pandemic – and whether that means broadening the scope in their involvement in initiatives such as change management and technology implementation.
The future of finance is digital – COOs weigh in
Georgina Lee
Jeff Levy is one of a raft of deeply experienced chief operating officers to be appearing with increasing frequency at Asia-based hedge funds these days. He spoke exclusively to AsianInvestor.
Turiya COO talks operational issues