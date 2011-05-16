Amundi's bold technology strategy is repositioning operations at the core of its business growth, its Greater China COO revealed at AsianInvestor's 3rd COO Forum.
Tag : coo
APG Asset Management was an early adopter of AI in the pension fund industry, and has been particularly successful in harnessing technology to improve private markets investing, according to its Asia COO.
NF Trinity’s chief operating officer identifies critical functions to keep in-house while outsourcing non-core activities.
In partnership with BNP Paribas
Building on the results of a survey of over 250 COOs in 15 countries conducted at the end of last year, AsianInvestor spoke to COOs at leading firms about how their remit and priorities have changed following the pandemic – and whether that means broadening the scope in their involvement in initiatives such as change management and technology implementation.
The US fund giant’s Asia-Pacific chief operating officer has left after seven years in the role and 17 with the firm. He spoke to AsianInvestor about his next move.
Aberdeen Asset Management's Asia-Pacific chief operating officer impressed clients on several fronts in 2015 despite his firm having a tough time amid emerging-market outflows.
Jeff Levy is one of a raft of deeply experienced chief operating officers to be appearing with increasing frequency at Asia-based hedge funds these days. He spoke exclusively to AsianInvestor.
Frank Klausfelder, formerly head of Greater China and Southeast Asia, is now Asia-Pacific chief operating officer, while senior marketing executive Barbara Wong has left the firm.
After making a raft of investment and sales hires in the region, the Swiss firm is building out its middle and back office and mulling a QFII licence application.
BlackRock's exchange-traded funds arm has transferred an executive from London as an interim replacement for the departing regional chief operating officer.
Principal Global Investors names its first regional COO, as it seeks to tap asset-management opportunities in Chinese securities.
Albert Yeh has left Bank of America Merrill Lynch to head operations for the US asset manager’s exchange-traded funds business.