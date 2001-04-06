Amundi's bold technology strategy is repositioning operations at the core of its business growth, its Greater China COO revealed at AsianInvestor's 3rd COO Forum.
Tag : panel
The insurer is implementing localised AI models to enhance investment decisions, with CIO John Zheng highlighting how this approach addresses the negative spread between 30-year bond yields and insurance liability promises.
Two major asset owners discuss how they are deploying capital across the region and targeting sustainable investments in forestry, infrastructure, and green energy.
AsianInvestor hosted its third annual Art of Asset Management conference at the Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong on May 20. Here is a gallery of photos from the event.
David Webb says he will use his position on the SFC''s Takeovers and Mergers panel to protect public shareholders.