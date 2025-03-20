Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance China deploys AI to tackle interest rate challenges
The insurer is implementing localised AI models to enhance investment decisions, with CIO John Zheng highlighting how this approach addresses the negative spread between 30-year bond yields and insurance liability promises.
China's stable economic environment amid global volatility is creating investment opportunities but also pressing challenges for insurers facing a negative spread between long-term bond yields and promised policy rates.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.