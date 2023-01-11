Despite US trade tensions, strong domestic demand, innovation, and proactive policymaking reinforce China’s appeal as a long-term investment destination.
Tag : outlook
Asian markets face a watershed moment in 2025, as Japan's record M&A volumes and India's sustained growth contrast sharply with Greater China's 90% plunge in PE fundraising, forcing investors to adapt through innovative financial instruments and diverse exit strategies.
India's demographic dividend, coupled with robust policy reforms, positions it as APAC's emerging powerhouse, excelling in IT services, consumer spending, infrastructure, and real estate.
Transactions across the build-to-rent sector in Australia could heat up in 2025 amid rate cuts and strong demand.
Propelled by growing demographics and development of technologies, the APAC region is likely to see a resurgence of infrastructure investment in 2025.
With equity markets already hitting record highs after November's US election result, fund managers weigh in on whether the traditional year-end seasonal boost could extend the rally further.
Institutional investors are grappling with the next phase of artificial intelligence, shifting focus from Big Tech to specialised sectors.
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and work forces, institutional investors are discovering new opportunities in unexpected sectors.
IFM Investors says infrastructure is becoming a global mainstream asset, pointing to digitalisation, decarbonisation, and policy incentives driving capital flows.
Despite ultra-low valuations, long-term investors are staying on the sidelines of Chinese stocks. Will the outlook shift in 2024?
In a period of heightened macroeconomic uncertainty, CSC has decided to keep focus on relative value in decarbonisation, energy security, and digital infrastructure.
In a tough year, investors have emerged more adaptable than ever, INA’s chief executive told the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.