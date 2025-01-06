Outlook 2025: India, the rising star of emerging markets
India's demographic dividend, coupled with robust policy reforms, positions it as APAC's emerging powerhouse, excelling in IT services, consumer spending, infrastructure, and real estate.
Within emerging markets across APAC, India is increasingly drawing attention with its young and growing population, government's efforts to join the developed countries in the coming decades, and concerns over the trade wars between China and the US.
Multiple experts believe in the country's medium to long term prospects.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.