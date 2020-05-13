As China implements a series of bold monetary, fiscal, and property easing measures to rejuvenate its economy, early signs of improvement are emerging.
India's demographic dividend, coupled with robust policy reforms, positions it as APAC's emerging powerhouse, excelling in IT services, consumer spending, infrastructure, and real estate.
Large asset owners in the world have switched their investment focus to India from China, expressing interests in infrastructure and healthcare in the world’s most populous country.
CDPQ, PFJC and other investment industry experts weigh in on how they search for opportunities for diversification and returns even as global attention stays locked on the remarkable US elections outcome.
A new report also says that advanced economies’ dominance of financial flows and development aid is waning, underlining the need for better international cooperation and more private investment.
Leading development finance institutions are investing in bank and non-bank lenders across emerging markets in Asia, with prominent allocations in India and Nepal.
In this monthly Q&A, we asked Pictet Asset Management's first female CEO for Asia ex-Japan to share her unfiltered perspectives on markets, leadership and life.
From industrial estates to lifestyle consumables, the country is open to foreign investors looking for opportunities in an emerging market.
EM corporate debt offers positive real yields while Japan stocks are increasingly attractive as a proxy for global growth. Moreover, Asia is set to benefit from the global upturn in the next phase of the cycle.
The pension fund manager is looking to add to a small allocation in the country's fixed income assets, while it is staying neutral in equities over concerns of high volatility.
Most current valuations have already accounted for the uncertainty regarding the length of the recovery.
Moody’s and Fitch Ratings say that emerging market defaults are increasingly likely to hit record highs, with Asia-Pacific corporates looking particularly vulnerable.