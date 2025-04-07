Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
Tag : infrastructure
Asian institutional investors are pursuing direct deals and infrastructure debt in digital assets, seeking enhanced returns to navigate market volatility and rising rates.
As AI, cloud computing and data consumption surge, institutional investors in Asia are positioning digital infrastructure—especially data centers and fiber networks—as foundational, long-term assets.
Shifting capital dynamics, technological advances and macroeconomic pressures are reshaping the region’s infrastructure debt landscape.
Infrastructure debt is emerging as a compelling asset class, offering stable, inflation-linked cash flows and long-term returns.
The Singapore-based life insurer's precise approach to private market allocations emphasises manager selection and liability matching over opportunistic returns.
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
European infrastructure debt offers stable returns, diversification, and capital efficiency, making it an appealing choice for Asia Pacific insurers under current regulatory frameworks.
India based Kotak Life Insurance sees REITs and InvITs as promising alternatives in the expanding investment landscape of the insurer, balancing yield and liability needs through rigorous due diligence and selective exposure.
With key leadership relocations, the infrastructure manager is strengthening its regional strategy in renewable energy and data infrastructure.
Taiwan's life insurance industry is set to benefit significantly from the recent regulatory changes, which aim to address the long-standing asset-liability mismatch.
The Insurance Authority's review of risk-based capital requirements aims to incentivise insurers' infrastructure investments while enhancing risk diversification, potentially unleashing billions in long-term capital for Hong Kong's development projects.