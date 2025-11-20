AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

KWAP's $500m push to build Malaysia's net zero economy

Heather Ng
Anchored in IEA transition pathways and focused on infrastructure, renewables, and EVs, KWAP is proving that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.
KWAP's $500m push to build Malaysia's net zero economy

In a region where balancing growth and sustainability remains a delicate act, Malaysia’s KWAP is charting a bold new course. With the launch of Dana Iklim—a $500 million climate-focused private market strategy—the pension fund is betting that climate impact and financial returns are not mutually exclusive.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.