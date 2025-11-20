KWAP's $500m push to build Malaysia's net zero economy
Anchored in IEA transition pathways and focused on infrastructure, renewables, and EVs, KWAP is proving that growth and sustainability can go hand in hand.
In a region where balancing growth and sustainability remains a delicate act, Malaysia’s KWAP is charting a bold new course. With the launch of Dana Iklim—a $500 million climate-focused private market strategy—the pension fund is betting that climate impact and financial returns are not mutually exclusive.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.