Tailored private credit solutions are stepping up to fund Asia’s evolving energy transition needs, particularly in complex and underserved areas.
Tag : net zero
Flexible structuring and faster execution positions private credit as a key enabler for early-stage and transitional green projects as traditional banks pull back.
Energy transition investing and net-zero commitments are lower in the region, according to a global survey of asset owners and their representatives.
The high-inflation and high-rate environment, coupled with regulations, add to asset owners’ pressure when navigating low-carbon transition investing.
The Singapore state fund released its first sustainability report outlining top priorities when announcing its annual results.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
Challenged to improve their reporting on carbon footprint, asset owners are hamstrung by the significant limitations of available data.
The British insurer’s investment chief believes China will reach its 2060 carbon neutrality target ahead of schedule.
The Hong Kong-headquartered insurer sets near-term climate transition targets for its investments, validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).
The infrastructure sector is falling behind in adopting net-zero targets, according to two leading voices in sustainability.
HSBC Asset Management’s global CEO told AsianInvestor that he sees surging demand from asset owners for stakes in China's green transition, especially alternative investments in renewable energy and climate tech.
Dry warehouses could generate all the energy they need from solar panels on roofs.