With a new investment mandate prioritising national infrastructure projects, can Australia's sovereign wealth fund maintain its investment autonomy while serving political objectives?
As IFM Investors and other major Australian superannuation giants fuel optimism about sustainable aviation fuel, the industry grapples with costs and supply woes.
As Australia positions itself as a key player in renewable energy and critical minerals, institutional investors across the Asia Pacific will be increasingly tempted to add to their positions in this important market.
Australia is turning to foreign investors to succeed in its ambitions to become a renewable energy superpower. This comes as more institutions in the region make sustainable investments a priority.
Nippon Life joins other insurers and asset owners in promoting eco-friendly practices by offering loans that support greener operations.
ESG and sustainability factors will be a future prerequisite for attractive real estate investments, especially in the office space.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
The insurance group has a multi-faceted approach when it comes to achieving sustainable objectives in private markets — and this will be a crucial factor for selecting external managers going forward, AIA’s group CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Investors need to collaborate more and put pressure on policymakers to make markets more sustainable, said speakers at a recent Asia Investor Group on Climate Change net zero webinar.
Developing and rural parts of the region need a more tailored financial approach to fund energy transition, according to the group CIO of the Hong Kong-based insurer.
The Malaysian unit of the Swiss insurer spots local investment opportunities even as the global economy sits at the crossroads on growth and interest rates.
Pension funds have been actively considering sovereign green bonds issued by the Indian government, according to the CEO of India's HDFC Pension Management Company.