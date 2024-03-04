Australian super fund developing Australia's largest intermodal terminal; Multiple Korean funds launch tenders for domestic and foreign investments; Malaysia's KWAP sees market decline as buying opportunity, and more.
Tag : kwap
Malaysia largest state pension fund sees institutions leading sustainability efforts through policy engagement and innovative investments, a trend that extends to emerging markets across the broader Southeast Asian region.
The public pension fund is set to announce 12 new global GPs in December for a new $1.4 billion fund. It is also planning several semiconductor-focused funds to bring mainland Chinese and Taiwanese companies to Malaysia.
The $40 billion Malaysian public pension fund will adjust its strategic asset allocation plan for 2025 to support local high-growth, high-value sectors under a government initiative.
The global life insurer and Malaysian pension fund both shared their approaches to green investments, local market challenges, and combating greenwashing.
Malaysian asset owners anticipate the 2025 budget measures to optimise taxation and foster a thriving ecosystem for the private market.
GIC mulls investing in appliance maker's HK listing; Malaysia's SWF expects better investment returns in 2024 from a year ago; Temasek set to buy stake in Blackstone-owned VFS; KIC seeking entity for investment services; and more.
GIC, NPS invest in $3.9 billion fund; KWAP pledges to invest in transition assets; Singapore ministers allay concerns over Allianz's deal with Income Insurance; Australian pensions eye natural disaster reinsurance to enhance returns; and more.
GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
Singapore's GIC plans to expand team for more Japan deals; Malaysia's KWAP unveils alternatives strategy with Shariah focus; Brighter Super expands Queensland investment strategy; NPS gets new mid-term asset allocation plan; and more.
The Malaysian pension fund is seeking out social and environmental gains while making investment returns. It is likely to benefit both risk management and long-term performance.
The pension fund is focusing on creating investment results beyond profits, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.