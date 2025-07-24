Climate retreat poses threat of financial market chaos, experts say
Extreme global warming threatens the very foundation of the financial sector. The only solution may be tougher regulation on polluters and faster adoption of clean energy.
Investors and other experts have told AsianInvestor that the ESG backlash, and consequent fall-off in corporate social responsibility, has slowed momentum on reducing emissions and the energy transition, to the point where financial system chaos is a distinct possibility.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.