From flood defense to heat-resistant crops, climate adaptation sectors offer scalable targets, strong margins, and double-digit growth—if investors can spot them early.
Tag : climate
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
Major asset managers BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard face a Texas-led lawsuit alleging they illegally colluded through climate initiatives to pressure coal companies into reducing output, sparking further debate in the ongoing ESG controversy.
Australian and British pension funds want the UK's National Wealth Fund to focus on higher risk net-zero industries where it can play a valuable role bridging gaps in capital markets.
Despite growing market interest, asset owners have minimal exposure to businesses and projects driving positive marine conservation impacts due to a lack of scalable opportunities.
About 24% of Norfund's portfolio is invested in Asia across financial services, funds and renewable energy.
Faced with a legal obligation to disclose portfolio carbon emissions, Australasian state funds and Asian institutions voice doubts over data accuracy yet underscore the importance of Scope 3 reporting.
Challenged to improve their reporting on carbon footprint, asset owners are hamstrung by the significant limitations of available data.
Machine learning, among other AI applications, is expected to be the key to improving the carbon reporting capability of companies and their investors.
The multilateral development bank believes institutions need to be flexible and pragmatic while trying to make sustainable investments in emerging market debt.
Low carbon prices have failed to provide robust incentives for companies to decarbonise, so institutional investors need to initiate dialogues with companies on how they can use the evolving carbon market in Asia.
Investors need to collaborate more and put pressure on policymakers to make markets more sustainable, said speakers at a recent Asia Investor Group on Climate Change net zero webinar.