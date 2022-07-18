Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund's recent policy change embraces impact investments as part of its sustainability approach, signaling a strategic shift for the world's largest pension fund to capture long-term value creation.
Despite Trump's return to office and compressed global valuations, China's innovative healthcare market presents strategic potential for foreign investors willing to navigate regulatory complexities and sector-specific challenges.
Asian markets face a watershed moment in 2025, as Japan's record M&A volumes and India's sustained growth contrast sharply with Greater China's 90% plunge in PE fundraising, forcing investors to adapt through innovative financial instruments and diverse exit strategies.
A single family office sees transformative impact from AI and future technologies over the next decade, creating promising opportunities for long-term investors.
While private credit continues to be the preferred instrument for many asset owners, there are clear advantages that private equity investments can offer single-family offices, one executive told AsianInvestor.
As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, top pension executives from State Super and APG Asset Management share insights on harnessing its potential while navigating ethical challenges.
Singapore-based Xin Family, a single family office, explains its approach to investing in frontier technologies and how it manages its portfolio risk.
A recent AsianInvestor Asset Owner Insights survey showed a majority of respondents most interested in increasing their allocations to the region’s equities, particularly in IT, healthcare and financial sectors.
Singapore's state-owned investor was one of the earliest foreign investors in India's healthcare sector. Its most recent hospital deal shows the resilience of the industry's appeal.
Lower valuations could ease strain of high borrowing costs, says Singapore-based family office JRT Partners.
Asia’s private markets are facing the same macroeconomic challenges as the rest of the world, but the Dutch pension fund sees rising investment opportunities in consumer services, healthcare and financial sectors.
Moves to localise trade and end freedom of movement are threats — but also opportunities, say investors based in the SAR.