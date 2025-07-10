Temasek stays the course on sustainable investment
Even as sectors like aviation slow a global energy transition drive, the Singapore state investor is upping sustainable living investment in its $324 billion portfolio.
Temasek is ramping up a drive to boost green-energy holdings with fresh investment in everything from a French renewable power company to a low-emission iron producer, despite stumbling global transition efforts.
