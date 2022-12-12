Efforts to jointly anchoring the investment fund represent another sign of the growing relationship between the Middle East and Hong Kong.
Tag : sovereign wealth fund
China Investment Corporation has ramped up allocations to sustainable investments and sustainability-focused managers across both public and private markets, leveraging its proprietary ESG model.
The relatively low-profile Druk Holding and Investments has ambitious plans to leverage technology across key investment areas, CEO Ujjwal Deep Dahal tells AsianInvestor.
The Hong Kong Investment Corporation is set to make its first batch of direct and co-investments in the first half of this year, the city’s financial chief announced in the latest budget.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On our fifth and final day, we showcase executives from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Singapore's GIC.
AsianInvestor has identified 10 outstanding executives who are leading best practices and innovative thinking at sovereign wealth funds operating in the region. On day three, we present executives from Indonesia Investment Authority and Korea Investment Corporation.
The largest asset owners across Asia Pacific have a lower allocation to alternatives, but a new portfolio construction approach could help change that.
The wealth fund is using its international presence to pave the way for other South Korean investors, holding knowledge-sharing and networking forums in key investment hubs.
A tough year in public markets has taken its toll on the performance of Korea’s sovereign wealth fund, but an increasing allocation to alternatives has counterbalanced some of the losses.
AsianInvestor highlights five trends to watch among wealth funds in the Year of the Rabbit, which begins on January 22.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund aims to increase its direct investment abilities with a minority stake in US-based Golub, marking its first acquisition of an external manager.
Japan’s life insurers are bailing out of foreign bonds at a record pace; Taiwan's Public Service Pension Fund sees ten months of consecutive losses; Korea Investment Corporation has made its first direct investment in an asset management firm; and more.