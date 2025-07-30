Bhutan injects ‘Gross National Happiness’ into capital strategy
Guided by the principles of Gross National Happiness, Bhutan's de facto sovereign wealth fund is merging tradition with innovation to build a values-driven investment strategy.
The heart of Bhutan’s evolution is Druk Holding and Investments (DHI), the Himalayan kingdom’s state-owned investment arm, which stands at the confluence of sustainable development and spiritual philosophy.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.