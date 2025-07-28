AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Singapore's GIC posts 5-year low return as CEO warns over investment climate

GIC's worst performance since the start of the pandemic comes as the fund increases US market exposure and shifts toward equities.
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC's annualised real return has slipped to 3.8%, the lowest in five years, as its CEO warned that forces shaping today's investment climate "strike at the foundations of the global order".

