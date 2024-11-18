Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
Tag : singapore
Temasek chief flags disparity in investment environments across Asia, calls for collaboration, blended capital, and regulatory alignment to unlock climate impact at scale.
With key leadership relocations, the infrastructure manager is strengthening its regional strategy in renewable energy and data infrastructure.
The Canadian pension fund continues to see strong opportunities in Asian markets even after shuttering its regional hub as part of a broader cost-cutting initiative.
Family offices will find enhanced investment opportunities through Singapore's revamped Global Investor Programme, which creates tax incentives while strengthening the city-state's position as a wealth management hub.
Singapore is introducing tax rebates and other measures to rejuvenate its stock market. AsianInvestor asked asset managers and analysts about the impact of these initiatives on new listings and liquidity.
The number of single family offices in Singapore is expected to rise after growing 21 per cent last year amid high cost and a tightening of its anti-money-laundering regime.
From expectations for the US presidential election to how China might stimulate its sluggish economy, here are some of AsianInvestor’s most read stories from 2024.
Allianz withdraws offer to acquire Income Insurance; CapitaLand to buy Wingate in Australia; Cathay Life Insurance buys 50% of Taiwan windfarm from Denmark's Orsted; and more.
Singapore has introduced tougher rules for family offices, tightening compliance to deter misuse while allowing more operational flexibility. The move follows its largest money-laundering case, underscoring the push for stricter oversight.
The setup of Singapore Institute of Technology's endowment reveals how education, risk visualisation and stakeholder management have been crucial to building a healthy institutional portfolio.
The Singapore Institute of Technology endowment’s investment chief shares how skipping traditional conservative approaches and embracing sophistication from the outset can yield superior outcomes.