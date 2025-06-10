Capital moves to stable markets as family offices hedge volatility
Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
Family offices across Asia, the Middle East and beyond are reshaping their investment strategies as a new era of geopolitical fragmentation unfolds. Rising trade tensions, regulatory unpredictability and shifting tax regimes are accelerating a move away from traditional global investment hubs toward alternative, regionally secure jurisdictions and structurally sound sectors.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.