Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
Asset owners are carefully balancing the need for distributions with their pursuit of optimal returns, with strategic exits at lower multiples emerging as a practical path, industry leaders say.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivered strong double digit returns in 2024, as its CIO Ben Samild cautioned investors about mounting geopolitical challenges and the need to move beyond traditional portfolio structures
Growing defense spending and modernisation efforts across the region present opportunities for investors, but government influence and export controls remain key concerns.
Recent moves by Kansas and Texas pension funds signal an accelerating trend of US state pension funds reducing exposure to China amid growing geopolitical tensions.
As gold continues its record-breaking rally in 2024, amid global tensions and monetary policy shifts, market experts weigh in on whether the precious metal's 30% surge will extend further.
Sovereign wealth funds are recalibrating their Asia strategies amid geopolitical shifts, reassessing China-India dynamics and exploring new opportunities in emerging markets, private credit, and the energy transition, an Invesco study finds.
Geopolitical risk is no longer a peripheral concern but a defining feature of the investment landscape, according to the Australian sovereign wealth fund's new position paper.
Asia-Pacific asset owners are set to continue boosting gold holdings as a portfolio hedge and diversifier over the next 18 months, outpacing North American peers, according to a newly released survey.
Gold has been reaching new highs lately, driven by the market's anticipation of a potentially dovish shift in Federal Reserve policy. Which direction is the precious metal heading in the next few months? Experts give their takes.
The US-headquartered pension fund’s private equity chief believes investors’ flight from China-associated investments is ‘overdone’.
Global politics will influence investor behaviour to a greater extent this year, for various reasons — not least of which being the sheer number of countries going to the polls.