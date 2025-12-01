Indonesia's INA bets on supply chain disruption
The country's first sovereign wealth fund is positioning to capture opportunities from tariff wars and geopolitical tensions while acknowledging it cannot execute alone in a fragmented global economy.
Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) is betting that global supply chain fragmentation will transform the archipelago nation from a trade network bystander into a critical hub, as companies rethink proximity strategies amid escalating tariff wars.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.