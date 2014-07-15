The Dinesh Hinduja Family Office is capitalising on India's private credit boom driven by "China Plus One" manufacturing relocations and regulatory changes that have created significant opportunities in the underserved small and medium enterprise market.
Strategic Year Holdings deliberately avoids high-profile deals and managers, preferring to be amongst the first investors in young companies before famous institutions discover them, a strategy built on 26 years of contrarian investing across Asia.
Investors gathered at the annual Southeast Asia Institutional Investment Forum to learn about the outlook for an uncertain 2020, amid a trade war and slowing global economy.
The event featured speakers from institutions such as AIA, GIC, Great Eastern Life and Tokio Marine. It took place on November 30 and December 1 at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore.
AsianInvestor hosted its sixth annual Southeast Asia Institutional Investment Forum in Singapore on December 3 and 4. We feature a gallery of photos.
The Japanese fund firm is set to announce two new hires to bolster its 18-strong asset allocation team, with a conservative strategy primed to target Singaporean institutions.
As Mumbai-based Waterfield Advisors builds a multi-family office with the backing of tech tycoons the Patni brothers, others are said to be making similar moves in India.
Discretionary portfolio management is starting to gain traction, but finding and retaining investment staff to do it is tricky, say private banking heads in Southeast Asia.
Tackling fuel subsidies and appointing the right finance minister will determine Joko Widodo’s success as Indonesia’s new president. But for now, investors are upbeat.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore is consulting on proposals aimed at increasing protection for buyers of certain non-conventional investments.
China has swung back into favour and sentiment has warmed on Japan, but investors have shifted out of Indonesia, finds Bank of America-Merrill Lynch’s fund manager survey.
The wealth heads of several big Southeast Asian firms spoke to AsianInvestor about their strategies for expanding in the region and some of the challenges they face in doing so.