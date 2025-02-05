Future Fund posts 12.2% return, exceeds target amid global risks
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivered strong double digit returns in 2024, as its CIO Ben Samild cautioned investors about mounting geopolitical challenges and the need to move beyond traditional portfolio structures
Australia’s Future Fund has revealed an investment return of 12.2% for the calendar year to 31 December 2024, exceeding the mandated target of 6.4% and adding A$26 billion ($16.24 billion) to the value of the fund.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.