Asset owners are rebalancing their fixed-income portfolios as concerns about the global economy and central bank rate moves loom large.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivered strong double digit returns in 2024, as its CIO Ben Samild cautioned investors about mounting geopolitical challenges and the need to move beyond traditional portfolio structures
Asia investment grade (IG) credit should benefit from both the end of the US hiking cycle and potential global economic slowdown, with structural demand likely from burgeoning investor interest, explains Omar Slim, co-head of Asia ex-Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments.
The mulilateral development bank appointed abrdn to manage a $500 million bond portfolio with an agreed-upon investment policy in 2018.
Systematic active fixed income approaches allow investors to take advantage of signals, or alpha factors, that have stood the test of time. State Street Global Advisors explores the benefits of systematic, factor-based investing and why institutional investor demand is currently rising.
Supported by Asia’s structural growth story, fixed income assets – including Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds – offer investors a potential route to resilient and diversified returns despite the blurry global outlook, according to HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM).
Rising yields create an attractive environment for big fixed income allocators such as life insurance companies, but portfolio repositioning is a double-edged sword — especially if one is carrying unrealised losses from last year’s market downturn.
Thanks to the current rise in yields, the key return driver of the bond market is set to change but its bull run will very likely continue.
The Covid-19 pandemic has brought investing opportunities in credit markets amid turbulence, said CIOs from AIA, Prudential Asia and Ping An at an AsianInvestor event.
The number of lenders reducing their Asian exposure is seen to be growing fast amid the coronavirus crisis, leaving asset managers keen to fill the financing gap.
The US state's biggest retirement fund has nearly trebled its target allocation to private credit and is adding private equity and real assets too. It is also eyeing other ways to boost returns.
Regional life insurers will seek to reweigh their portfolios to seek out sufficient returns in the low rate environment, reduce duration gaps and adapt to new capital rules.