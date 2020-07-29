AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Systematic active fixed income approaches allow investors to take advantage of signals, or alpha factors, that have stood the test of time. State Street Global Advisors explores the benefits of systematic, factor-based investing and why institutional investor demand is currently rising.
The case for systematic investing in credit
Shusi He
Rising yields create an attractive environment for big fixed income allocators such as life insurance companies, but portfolio repositioning is a double-edged sword — especially if one is carrying unrealised losses from last year’s market downturn.
APAC life insurers gear up to reposition fixed income