Rest taps ex-Qantas Super CEO as CIO; Future Fund grows Sydney office; Prudential names regional CEO; ANZ Staff Super CIO departs.
Australian sovereign wealth fund to support Indonesian counterpart's development; Singapore's GIC acquires minority stake in US asset servicing firm; Indonesian regulators place 17 financial institutions under supervision; and more.
Future Fund names CFO & CRO; NZ state insurer taps internal CIO; NZ Super creates COO role; PRI chief to exit in 2026, and more.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivers 7.9% annual return, exceeding targets; German funds increase Asian allocations amid US concerns; India considers tax exemptions for Saudi Arabia's PIF; and more.
Future Fund veteran takes thought leadership role; QTC names ex-TCorp exec as CEO; Funds SA deputy CIO departs; JLL promotes Thailand head, and more.
Australia's sovereign wealth fund delivered strong double digit returns in 2024, as its CIO Ben Samild cautioned investors about mounting geopolitical challenges and the need to move beyond traditional portfolio structures
Equip Super unveils post-merger team; ADB names new president; TCorp adds investment head; Raffles taps UAE advisor; ART appoints risk chief; and more.
With a new investment mandate prioritising national infrastructure projects, can Australia's sovereign wealth fund maintain its investment autonomy while serving political objectives?
Geopolitical instability and climate change are influencing investment decisions and portfolio construction, according to a new study from Australia's Future Fund and global advisory firm WTW.
Geopolitical risk is no longer a peripheral concern but a defining feature of the investment landscape, according to the Australian sovereign wealth fund's new position paper.
This is the fund’s first direct investment in an Australian toll road, but indications are that it won’t be the last.
Future Fund ex-deputy CIO joins Blue Owl; MSIM hires senior execs for Greater China, HK, and SE Asia; HKEX announces new chairman; Taiwan gets new FSC chairman; and more.