Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
Tag : dubai
Singapore and Dubai single-family investors discuss the potential pitfalls of co-investment strategies aimed at reducing fees.
Single-family offices in Singapore and Dubai say they don’t mind paying fees for good managers and sharing future profits, but the charges need to be justified explicitly.
Asian start-ups with established ties to the UAE can also be investment targets, a senior executive told AsianInvestor.
As Singapore fights money laundering and other malfeasance, Dubai is rapidly attracting new types of family offices, experts said.
Hong Kong and Singapore family offices are mulling Dubai bases, drawn by deepening China-Gulf ties, the region’s strong growth potential, and ample capital flows, especially in Saudi Arabia.
Dubai is courting wealthy Hong Kong investors to fund its ambitious 10-year economic plan and pivot to a digital and tech-driven economy. The city aims to become a leading family office hub by 2033.
The HK-headquartered family office has just added a new office in Dubai, and plans to add headcount to support its core investments in China and the US.
US-based TIAA’s investment arm is ramping up its Asia presence after posting a record regional inflow of assets this year, its global CEO and Asia head tell AsianInvestor.
Taurus Wealth Advisors recently hit $1 billion in assets under management and has applied for a licence to operate in the Middle East with a view to winning more clients there.
Tarek Fadlallah says the Japanese fund house's new Dubai office will focus on institutional clients. A retail business is not on the agenda, but investment staff could be.
The UK fund house is said to have engaged a recruitment firm to help it set up its first branch in the Middle East, joining a list of firms making or planning similar moves.