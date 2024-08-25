Geopolitical volatility is prompting family offices to diversify across regions and sectors, with capital reallocation accelerating into Asia and the Middle East.
Public market repositioning, increased caution in cross-border private deals and a pivot toward non-US tech sectors define a new era in family office strategy.
Family office investors across Asia Pacific are increasingly approaching cryptocurrencies as legacy holdings for future generations rather than speculative trades.
Some family offices are coming together to form multi-family offices and other alliances as they attempt to tap into different kinds of expertise and capabilities while keeping operating costs low.
Biotech funding has improved this year but remains well below the post-pandemic boom. Still, picking winners in the sector requires deep knowledge and investor discipline.
Asian family offices and private wealth managers are increasingly embracing digital assets as the advent of Bitcoin ETFs pushes the sector further into the mainstream.
Co-investments become more attractive as large mergers and acquisitions lose their sheen.
Family offices are rapidly emerging as dominant players in the alternatives landscape, even as institutional players grapple with liquidity constraints.
Traditionally, foreign institutions used to account for a large share of alternative investment funds -- a situation that is gradually changing with the recent explosion in family offices in India.
Asia's robust economic backdrop is driving Asia-Pacific asset owners to increase allocations to the region's fixed income markets as a source of stable returns, a new State Street Global Advisors survey finds.
Hong Kong and Singapore, home to about 15% of the world’s single family offices, are throwing up new opportunities for targeted investment offerings, according to an analysis by McKinsey and other experts.
Family offices have emerged as a rapidly growing segment of investors in Southeast Asia. Sovereign wealth funds such as Temasek and Khazanah have also been pivotal in expanding the region’s private markets, according to Preqin's latest report.