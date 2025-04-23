Family offices are taking the long view on digital assets
Family office investors across Asia Pacific are increasingly approaching cryptocurrencies as legacy holdings for future generations rather than speculative trades.
Family offices are leading institutional adoption in digital assets with a distinctly multigenerational perspective, a trend that's being reinforced by growing governmental recognition, according to Pras Indrakumar, who manages family office and institutional clients at ZeroCap — an Australian digital asset firm backed by the Victor Smorgon Group, one of Australia's prominent family offices.
