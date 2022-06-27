Asian family offices are increasingly investing in cryptocurrency, driven by generational shifts, evolving regulations, and AI-powered investment strategies.
Family office investors across Asia Pacific are increasingly approaching cryptocurrencies as legacy holdings for future generations rather than speculative trades.
Some family offices do not find Bitcoin ETFs a preferred choice of investment just yet, despite their global growth.
Although the Japanese state pension fund is curious about newer investment classes, more developments are required before they become relevant to its investing, its CIO says.
Some asset owners remain cautious about Bitcoin spot ETFs, with uncertainties and mismatches still too significant to overlook, despite their appeal for an increasing number of family offices.
High levels of risk and more attractive options see some family offices in two finance hubs steer clear of the novel asset class.
In the wake of the SVB collapse, the cryptocurrency industry is not looking very bright — and fundamental bottlenecks, including real-world integration, need to be addressed.
The shutting off of three major funding sources for the technology and cryptocurrency industries is set to have serious implications for investors in these fast growing sectors.
Hong Kong's regulator sees scope for opening up a maturing crypto market to retail investors, but questions remain about whether investors are sufficiently protected.
While investors like the Ontario Teacher’s Pension Plan and Temasek write off their investments in FTX, the recent downfall of centralised crypto exchanges may actually serve as the purge the industry needs.
Moves to localise trade and end freedom of movement are threats — but also opportunities, say investors based in the SAR.
AsianInvestor’s recent coverage of crypto investing has focused on investors' own concerns about the potential risks. Regulators and rating agencies have also been expressing their opinions on how rule-making should proceed.