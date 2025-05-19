Asian family offices turn to crypto for diversification
Asian family offices are increasingly investing in cryptocurrency, driven by generational shifts, evolving regulations, and AI-powered investment strategies.
Asian family offices are increasingly exploring digital and virtual assets as part of their diversification strategies, according to industry experts. Traditionally cautious about digital assets due to volatility and risk, many are now actively discussing and allocating funds into virtual assets, particularly as younger decision-makers take the helm.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.