Asian family offices are increasingly investing in cryptocurrency, driven by generational shifts, evolving regulations, and AI-powered investment strategies.
South Korea's National Pension Service has reported its highest-ever annual performance as it expands technology implementation and alternative investments globally.
The cyclical nature of financial markets presents ongoing challenges for investors. While evidence shows that investing can effectively build wealth over the long term, bear markets often lead many to exit or sell an inopportune time. However, taking a long-term view and learning from history can lead to successful outcomes for those investors who are prepared, says MFS.
The growth prospects, diversity and innovations across Asia Pacific (Apac) offer investors with global portfolios compelling opportunities to enhance their risk-reward balance – both today and over the next 20 years, according to new research from Franklin Templeton.
Hong Kong and Singapore, home to about 15% of the world’s single family offices, are throwing up new opportunities for targeted investment offerings, according to an analysis by McKinsey and other experts.
This is the fund’s first direct investment in an Australian toll road, but indications are that it won’t be the last.
Investors in Hong Kong and Singapore are looking for quality and safe-haven assets to drive long-term capital growth over the coming months, according to an AsianInvestor poll.
Some regional single-family offices are switching to a multi-family office model, as they look to consolidate and operate cost efficiently, but regulatory challenges remain.
Wealthy mainland Chinese are choosing Singapore as a safe haven to park their wealth and to build a home away from home.
Investors are prioritising diversification of their portfolios and one asset class stands out as a diversifier, according to a recent survey by AsianInvestor's investment intelligence data platform.
In the current macroeconomic environment, private equity has once again proven its resilience by offering higher returns than other asset classes on average, as well as an illiquidity premium to investors for their long-term commitment says Markus Benzler, head multi-managers private equity UBS Asset Management.
Supported by Asia’s structural growth story, fixed income assets – including Hong Kong dollar (HKD) bonds – offer investors a potential route to resilient and diversified returns despite the blurry global outlook, according to HSBC Asset Management (HSBC AM).