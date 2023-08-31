AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : diversification

In partnership with MFS Investment Management
The cyclical nature of financial markets presents ongoing challenges for investors. While evidence shows that investing can effectively build wealth over the long term, bear markets often lead many to exit or sell an inopportune time. However, taking a long-term view and learning from history can lead to successful outcomes for those investors who are prepared, says MFS.
MFS IM: Lessons learnt from 100 years of investing
In partnership with UBS Asset Management
In the current macroeconomic environment, private equity has once again proven its resilience by offering higher returns than other asset classes on average, as well as an illiquidity premium to investors for their long-term commitment says Markus Benzler, head multi-managers private equity UBS Asset Management.
Why investment in private equity continues to be dynamic