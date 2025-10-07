AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Institutional investors pour into crypto as regulation unlocks new products

Institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating, with global trading desks, sovereign funds, and asset managers scaling exposure amid clearer regulatory frameworks.
Institutional investors pour into crypto as regulation unlocks new products

Institutional adoption of digital assets is entering a new phase, with trading desks, asset managers, sovereigns and corporates now committing real capital.

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.