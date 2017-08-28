Singapore has introduced tougher rules for family offices, tightening compliance to deter misuse while allowing more operational flexibility. The move follows its largest money-laundering case, underscoring the push for stricter oversight.
Tag : regulations
The application process to get a license for a single family office can now take up to 18 months as regulatory scrutiny intensifies, one anti-financial crime expert said.
The high-inflation and high-rate environment, coupled with regulations, add to asset owners’ pressure when navigating low-carbon transition investing.
The industry is tightening both internal and external valuation procedures for unlisted assets, right on the heels of new regulatory guidance.
Digital asset regulation is an ever-evolving area, but there are clues that give away the direction that regulators are taking.
Regulation will play a big role in the direction that digital assets will take as many digital exchanges continue to operate in a grey area in many territories in Asia, investors and industry players say.
Only 11% of Asia asset owners’ portfolios have been invested in environmental, social and governance assets or ESG-related strategies, says a new report.
Asia Pacific's family offices are a nimble bunch and never more so than when it comes to ESG where they're already proving to be ahead of the regulators.
The Chinese and Indian equity markets could be heading in opposite directions as the former becomes more accessible to foreign investors and the latter less so.
Sebi's latest proposals to segregate advice and product distribution indicate a marked shift in thinking and plugs loopholes that were to the detriment of investors, said experts.
The new rules from the European Securities and Markets Authority will affect research consumption and fund distribution in Asia, according to a roundtable by AsianInvestor and BNP Paribas.
Consultancy CompliancePlus has raised concerns about Hong Kong's proposed rules for a new open-ended fund structure in its submission to the regulator.