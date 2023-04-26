What began as a promising alliance between Donald Trump and the cryptocurrency industry has morphed into a complex ethical dilemma, as the president's launch of personal tokens threatens to undermine his earlier efforts to legitimise the sector.
Tag : bitcoin
A former Peter Thiel family office macro trader wants to bring Wall Street risk management to cryptocurrency investing and is finding particular interest among Asian institutions seeking liquid alternatives to venture capital.
With Bitcoin's value breaching $97,000, AsianInvestor asked industry experts whether the digital asset's soaring value signals a fundamental perception shift among institutional investors.
AsianInvestor speaks with crypto investment veteran Henri Arslanian about his mission to explain blockchain and digital assets to the next generation through his new children's book.
Some family offices do not find Bitcoin ETFs a preferred choice of investment just yet, despite their global growth.
Some asset owners remain cautious about Bitcoin spot ETFs, with uncertainties and mismatches still too significant to overlook, despite their appeal for an increasing number of family offices.
Hong Kong has joined a handful of jurisdictions around the world to offer spot virtual assets ETFs. Will it attract demand from institutional investors, especially family offices?
Bitcoin and AI-related stocks have seen massive gains in market value in recent months. Yet when it comes to long-term performance, which asset holds greater promise? AsianInvestor asked a host of experts.
Bitcoin ETFs could be the key to unlocking new growth potential for the traditional portfolios of pension funds.
Perceptions of a post-Binance cleanup, expectations of crypto ETF approvals, Bitcoin ‘halving’ and the potential of asset class infrastructure demand increased interest among institutional investors.
For family offices and other asset owners, regulatory clarity is a major tailwind to consider diversifying into virtual assets. Hong Kong's new crypto trading rules could potentially bring back talent and money after the exodus.
Two of Canada’s largest pension funds are still reeling from their losses in fraudulently managed crypto exchanges and have sworn off the sector. Some experts believe the funds simply bet on the 'wrong horses.'