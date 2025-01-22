In Focus: Trump's crypto stance takes a cryptic turn
What began as a promising alliance between Donald Trump and the cryptocurrency industry has morphed into a complex ethical dilemma, as the president's launch of personal tokens threatens to undermine his earlier efforts to legitimise the sector.
Trump's transformation from a crypto sceptic to an industry champion took a decisive turn in June 2024, when he gathered top Bitcoin miners at Mar-a-Lago and declared his ambition to make America "the crypto capital of the planet".
