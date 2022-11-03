What began as a promising alliance between Donald Trump and the cryptocurrency industry has morphed into a complex ethical dilemma, as the president's launch of personal tokens threatens to undermine his earlier efforts to legitimise the sector.
Tag : cryptocurrency
A former Peter Thiel family office macro trader wants to bring Wall Street risk management to cryptocurrency investing and is finding particular interest among Asian institutions seeking liquid alternatives to venture capital.
AsianInvestor speaks with crypto investment veteran Henri Arslanian about his mission to explain blockchain and digital assets to the next generation through his new children's book.
Asian family offices and private wealth managers are increasingly embracing digital assets as the advent of Bitcoin ETFs pushes the sector further into the mainstream.
The latest crypto bull market will be different from the last, as institutions and family offices opt for a fund of funds approach, market participants say.
Some asset owners remain cautious about Bitcoin spot ETFs, with uncertainties and mismatches still too significant to overlook, despite their appeal for an increasing number of family offices.
Hong Kong has joined a handful of jurisdictions around the world to offer spot virtual assets ETFs. Will it attract demand from institutional investors, especially family offices?
Bitcoin ETFs could be the key to unlocking new growth potential for the traditional portfolios of pension funds.
For family offices and other asset owners, regulatory clarity is a major tailwind to consider diversifying into virtual assets. Hong Kong's new crypto trading rules could potentially bring back talent and money after the exodus.
Two of Canada’s largest pension funds are still reeling from their losses in fraudulently managed crypto exchanges and have sworn off the sector. Some experts believe the funds simply bet on the 'wrong horses.'
Though family offices in the region share a common interest in private assets going into 2023, different generations view digital assets very differently.
Family office investors in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore are wading deeper into digital assets, but Australian pension funds remain focused on blockchain tech more broadly.