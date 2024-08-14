AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : regulation

In partnership with ICE
As Asia’s asset management landscape evolves, Taiwan and Japan have clear ambitions to become the region’s next major hubs. Christy Chan, senior director, relationship management at ICE in Asia Pacific, explores each market’s path to achieving this goal and compares their strategies with those of the US, the world’s leading wealth management hub.
The future of asset management in Asia: Spotlight on Taiwan and Japan