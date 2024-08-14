The policy move could drive insurers' equity investments higher, but it also adds risks, requiring careful portfolio management amid market volatility.
As Asia’s asset management landscape evolves, Taiwan and Japan have clear ambitions to become the region’s next major hubs. Christy Chan, senior director, relationship management at ICE in Asia Pacific, explores each market’s path to achieving this goal and compares their strategies with those of the US, the world’s leading wealth management hub.
Thailand’s latest regulatory shift removes licensing barriers, enabling traditional financial institutions to invest in digital assets without additional hurdles.
Taiwan's life insurance industry is set to benefit significantly from the recent regulatory changes, which aim to address the long-standing asset-liability mismatch.
The Insurance Authority's review of risk-based capital requirements aims to incentivise insurers' infrastructure investments while enhancing risk diversification, potentially unleashing billions in long-term capital for Hong Kong's development projects.
China has lowered the threshold for foreign fund managers to enter its booming pension market, but the opportunity is not easy to grasp.
Beijing's 2025 Two Sessions unveiled a 5% GDP growth target amid economic headwinds, emphasising technological transformation, private sector revival and environmental commitments as asset managers weigh investment implications.
Hong Kong's pension regulator has set a September 30 deadline for MPF trustees to enhance ESG fund disclosures, as sustainable investments in the pension system see a 50-fold increase over the past decade.
Japanese insurers are turning to private credit investments to mitigate interest rate risks associated with the upcoming economic capital regime.
What began as a promising alliance between Donald Trump and the cryptocurrency industry has morphed into a complex ethical dilemma, as the president's launch of personal tokens threatens to undermine his earlier efforts to legitimise the sector.
The high-inflation and high-rate environment, coupled with regulations, add to asset owners’ pressure when navigating low-carbon transition investing.
While semi-liquid private asset funds could boost transparency, institutional investors are advised to take a cautious approach due to the potential liquidity risks within these investment vehicles.